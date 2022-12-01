PursuitAlert and HAAS Alert announce integration for law Enforcement safety

Pursuitalert’s digital siren® product to leverage safety cloud® for digital alerting

PICKENS, SC., — PursuitAlert is the new standard in a patent state of the art mobile warning system to alert motorists and civilians of an immediate danger, when in close proximity to a dangerous high-speed police chase, code 3 emergency response, or an emergency vehicle stopped roadside.

It is estimated that there are about 68,000 high-speed police pursuits each year in the United States endangering tens of thousands of innocent motorists daily and killing or seriously injuring hundreds annually. The resulting financial losses are in the hundreds of millions of dollars annually.

More people are killed each year from high-speed police pursuits than from tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, and lightning combined. There are warning systems in place for each threat, and now, a warning system is available for high-speed police pursuits.

Today’s announcement represents a critical advancement towards safer roadways involving law enforcement during pursuits, traffic stops, and motorist assist activities by offering the benefits of HAAS Alert’s Safety Cloud to PursuitAlert customers by delivering advanced collision prevention, real-time digital alerts to popular navigation applications and directly to in-dash screens of connected vehicles without the need of a cell phone.

Tim Morgan, PursuitAlert Co-Founder and CEO, said “We are excited about this opportunity to work together with the HAAS Alert team where we share a common vision and mission to make our roadways safer and keep first responders better protected during emergency vehicle operations. I have no doubt this partnership will save lives and families will get to enjoy future holidays together because a collision was avoided.”

Cory Hohs, CEO of HAAS Alert, said “This is a great partnership working with PursuitAlert on their mission to end high speed pursuit crashes. We’ve been able to leverage each other’s work in law enforcement to offer driver awareness of high speed pursuits via our V2X Safety Cloud Digital Alerting Platform. This new partnership not only brings protection for law enforcement in pursuit and while on scene at an incident, but also protects the communities they serve with these critical alerts to motorists and connected infrastructure.”

About PursuitAlert

The goal and mission of PursuitAlert Digital Siren is to aid law enforcement and protect the public during dangerous high speed pursuits and other emergency vehicle response events. Our team of former law enforcement officers have witnessed too many tragic endings when criminals flee the police and we are committed to making pursuits safer by placing real-time information in the hands of the public when it matters most. For more information visit Pursuitalert.com

About HAAS Alert

HAAS Alert’s mission is to build lifesaving mobility solutions to make vehicles and roads safer and smarter. Our vision is a connected, collision-free world where everyone gets home safely. HAAS Alert makes roads and communities safer by delivering digital alerts from emergency response, municipal and private fleets, work zones, and connected infrastructure to nearby drivers through its vehicle communication platform. For more information, visit haasalert.com.

HAAS Alert

(833) 433-4227

info@haasalert.com