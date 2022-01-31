Rave Mobile Safety launches Rave Aware for increased situational awareness and collaboration across jurisdictions

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Rave Mobile Safety (Rave), the critical communication and collaboration platform customers count on when it matters most, announced the launch of Rave AwareTM, a new solution for Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) data sharing. Rave Aware uniquely offers a cost-effective, secure and interoperable approach for agencies across jurisdictions and on different CAD platforms to share data, collaborate on response and ultimately improve first responder safety and response times.

Increasingly, public safety agencies recognize the need to seamlessly share situational intelligence across agency boundaries to speed response, reduce crime and improve responder safety. In fact, a recent public safety survey conducted by Rave found that better information sharing between different agencies and departments was one of the top changes first responders and emergency professionals say would give them more confidence in their agency or department’s ability to improve public safety. However, sharing relevant CAD-incident data across jurisdictions or even between primary and secondary public safety answering points (PSAPs) is difficult. Data definitions vary across CAD systems with no commonly adopted format, legacy systems do not support modern interfaces and point-to-point CAD integrations are costly and fragile, breaking when any agency upgrades or modifies a component.

To solve for these challenges, Rave developed Rave Aware, a secure cloud-based data aggregation platform that allows agencies to publish real-time CAD incident data in their preferred format for rules-based processing, notifications and permission-based cross-agency sharing. This hub-and-spoke model simplifies integration and lowers total cost of ownership by not requiring point-to-point connections between disparate CAD systems or third-party tools.

“Public safety and emergency response have always been collaborative in nature. Think of how many emergencies require help from neighboring agencies, such as a multi-alarm fire,” said Todd Piett, CEO, Rave Mobile Safety. “Yet it’s not uncommon for those additional responders to have limited insight into the situation they are responding to, or no idea of an ongoing incident just across a jurisdictional boundary. That’s why we developed Rave Aware – to give 9-1-1 dispatch, first responders and other emergency service agencies the situational awareness and information they need to respond more quickly, collaboratively and cohesively to critical incidents. When we increase the level of response coordination and data sharing to an emergency, everybody benefits – the caller, the responders and the community.”

By facilitating interoperability between CAD systems and enabling interagency data sharing, Rave Aware provides game-changing benefits to 9-1-1 call centers and emergency response agencies, including fire, EMS, police and major urban fusion centers. The solution provides agencies and departments charged with public safety with several benefits, including:

Improved first responder safety and increased situational awareness for incidents across jurisdictions, such as a multi-alarm fire, major interstate crash, active string of crimes, severe weather, active pursuit of wanted person, missing person search and more

Reduced time transferring calls and incident data between agencies leveraging system interoperability instead of manual time-intensive processes

Best-in-class speed, deliverability and reliability of call-out notifications via SMS, voice, email or applications based on automated rules leveraging any elements in the CAD incident data

Support for expanded or alternate dispatch workflows, including mental health or domestic violence incidents

Lower total cost of ownership with cloud-based hosting and each agency managing a single secure connection to a data hub instead of fragile CAD-to-CAD integrations

Notable features of the solution include:

Web-based incident mapping for permission-based viewing of incidents across authorized agencies

Real-time CAD incident data search for visibility into regional incidents

Innovative hub-and-spoke model that maps localized definitions into the Emergency Incident Data Object (EIDO) standards-based format for incident data sharing

Secure user management and permission model to ensure that agencies have control over what incident data is shared with what agencies

Secure public safety grade, Criminal Justice Information System (CJIS) compliant, multi-tenant cloud aggregation hub that meets strict security requirements

Tactical incident collaboration with task management and assignments to ensure compliance to incident response protocols

“We frequently rely on neighboring counties for mutual aid to help us respond to major high priority incidents – especially those that impact multiple jurisdictions. It’s absolutely critical that everyone have access to the same data and be aware of events as they unfold,” said Jeff Miller, Chief, Emergency Communications Division, New Castle County (DE) Department of Public Safety. “Rave Aware gives us added real-time visibility so communities and agencies are better equipped to help each other in times of crisis. With this innovative solution, we are able to overcome the barriers of data siloes and disparate systems to quickly and effectively share incident data to ensure a rapid and coordinated response.”

Rave Aware is available now. To learn more, visit www.ravemobilesafety.com.