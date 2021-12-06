Reflex Protect® makes 2022 SHOT Show debut in Las Vegas

MISSOULA, Montana — Reflex Protect, offering law enforcement and corrections a superior low use-of-force defense spray that can be fully reversed within 5 minutes, is a first-time exhibitor at the 2022 SHOT Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 18-22. The company has Booth 62409 in the Galileo ballroom on Level 1 of the Venetian Expo.

In addition to being showcased as part of the New Product Center in the Caesars Forum, the company is inviting interested agencies and the media to see the product combo in action during a Range Day from 2-6 pm on Monday, January 17th at Range 702, located at 5999 Dean Martin Drive in Las Vegas. Those interested should RSVP to tactical@reflexprotect.com.

“We are extremely excited introduce our products to the attendees at SHOT Show this year, and have the opportunity to be face-to-face with so many of the agencies and dealers and distributors who are interested or just curious about what we are offering,” says Matt Schaefer, CEO of Reflex Protect. “Bar none, seeing Presidia Gel and Reflex Remove in action makes people understand the possibility our products have for officer and civilian safety and fast resolution to situations in the field. I hope to see – and yes, personally spray and decon – anyone who is skeptical at our Range Day.”

The company’s proprietary and immediate-acting Presidia Gel® defense spray and Reflex Remove® rapid decontaminant has received positive feedback from LE and corrections who have experienced the company products and have switched over their agencies.

About Reflex Protect and Reflex Protect Tactical:

Reflex Protect® is a Montana-based non-lethal self-defense company providing law enforcement and corrections officials, nurses, teachers, frontline personnel, and the general public the peace of mind that comes from having a safe, target specific, and effective less-lethal option. The company offers fast-acting Presidia Gel® spray and decontaminant Reflex Remove®, as well as law enforcement and civilian training. Reflex Protect is manufactured in the U.S. For more information visit ReflexProtectTactical.com.