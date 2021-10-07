Rekor announces data partnership with tomorrow.io on Real-Time Weather Conditions and Forecasts

Rekor Systems, Inc, (NASDAQ: REKR) (“Rekor” or the “Company”), a global AI technology company with a mission to build safer, smarter and more efficient cities around the world through intelligent infrastructure, today announced that it has partnered with the world’s leading Weather Intelligence Platform, Tomorrow.io. The partnership will enable data integration to provide transportation agencies increased visibility into weather-related challenges impacting traffic conditions. Government agencies and other field users will benefit from predictive insights to identify high risk zones and routes and enable proactive operational decisioning to increase road safety prior to weather impact.

“As areas around the world are experiencing extreme weather that is unprecedented in its severity and frequency, it is critical to give governments, communities, and first responders better information and actionable intelligence to ensure public safety at a massive scale,” said Robert A. Berman, President and CEO, Rekor. “This new partnership between Rekor and Tomorrow.io takes a major step forward on the availability of quality data and insights that can help increase public safety on roadways immediately.”

Rekor currently incorporates a number of data sources from governmental agencies to partners including Volvo Cars. The partnership with Tomorrow.io will provide an additional level of intelligence to understand the impact of current and forecasted weather events like snow on the roadway, black ice, excessive heat, thunderstorms, hurricanes, storm surges and more. Additionally, the integrated solution will provide customers with real-time visualization of these events within the Rekor solution for faster and more effective planning and response.

“Reduced visibility is one of the leading causes of traffic incidents, and many customers are unable to get accurate, advanced forecasts on when and where this is likely to occur on roadways,” said Noam Maital, Co-Founder, Rekor’s subsidiary Waycare Technologies. “Our solution uses AI to ingest, synthesize, and process weather information from a variety of sources and use it to increase the accuracy of forecasts. This partnership with Tomorrow.io provides us with highly granular data that will increase both the accuracy of these forecasts and, more importantly, allow insights to be used proactively rather than reactively. The real time aspect of these insights allows customers to address likely trouble spots before drivers are put at risk.”

The need for better weather forecasting and safety planning have been a priority for Rekor, especially given its customer base in regions often threatened by extreme weather events. In late August, as Hurricane Ida and the Caldor Fire made headway, Rekor jumped into action, releasing extreme weather features ahead of schedule for clients in Louisiana and the Tahoe Basin. The features enabled regional traffic management operators to view roads impacted by flooding, fires, and closures, as well as monitor progress of local evacuations.

“We must increase our resilience to these extreme weather events that can bring about severe consequences for drivers,” said Itai Zlotnik, Chief Customer Officer and Co-Founder, Tomorrow.io. “We are transforming how forecasts are translated into proactive actions that can save lives and reduce damages. Together with Rekor, we will bring our combined solution to traffic management agencies to help them reduce the number and severity of traffic incidents caused by weather events.”

