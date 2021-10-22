Safer Buildings Coalition and National Electrical Manufacturers Association partner to promote building safety

Arlington, VA — Safer Buildings Coalition (SBC), the only trade association purpose-built to lead national policy and education for in-building emergency wireless services, and the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), an ANSI-accredited Standards developing organization made up of business leaders, electrical experts, engineers, scientists, and technicians, announces the formation of a partnership to improve emergency communications in buildings so that critical communication can happen at all times.

This partnership builds a foundation for the electrical industry, the wireless industry, and building code officials to come together to ensure effective in-building communications capabilities. The combined knowledge and expertise of SBC and NEMA will accelerate progress on mutual priorities, particularly in the areas of Standards development, education, and advocacy.

“The Safer Buildings Coalition is excited to share this important new collaboration with NEMA, the organization that develops industry Standards for electrical products and enclosures,” comments John Foley, Safer Buildings Coalition’s Managing Director. “Now more than ever, SBC and its Members need close coordination and involvement with NEMA to ensure that enclosures used for in-building public safety communications are resilient enough to protect mission-critical equipment and meet ANSI/UL 2524 Standards.”

“NEMA is pleased to partner with the Safer Buildings Coalition to enhance public safety and in-building communications through information sharing and Standards development,” adds Debra Philips, NEMA President and CEO. “Our collective expertise and shared vision for what is possible strengthens both our organizations as we promote safe, reliable, and efficient building communication systems.”

