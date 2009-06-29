Shure Manufacturing Announces the Shuresafe Thru-Wall Drawer

The Shuresafe® Model 670198 Thru-Wall Drawer is the latest product from Shure Manufacturing Corporation to help administrators in law enforcement, detention and other secured facilities control movement of items and personnel between secured and non-secured environments.

The drawer is designed for maximum versatility with a removable deal tray (13 17/32”W x 1 7/8”H x 19 23/32”L) that will accommodate administrative items such as keys, badges, radios and paperwork. Removing the upper deal tray exposes a large transfer area (13 5/8”W x 8 5/8”H x 17 3/4”L) designed to accommodate a variety of items from field clipboards and personal duty gear to evidence or prisoner property bags.

The versatility of this product makes it the ideal solution for augmenting other internal security measures in direct supervision (pod) detention facilities, public access areas, property/evidence rooms and prisoner in-take areas while allowing duty officers to multi-task away from the window. The faceplate of the drawer is equipped with a UL® Level 3 Bullet Resistant insert for additional safety and the drawer can be installed in up to 8” thick walls.

About Shure Manufacturing Corporation

