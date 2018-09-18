Sightmark to attend CopsWest 2018

MANSFIELD, Texas — Sightmark will attend theCalifornia Peace Officers’ Association’s, CopsWest Conference. The conference is scheduled for September 17 – 20 (booth #933), at the Sacramento Convention Center in Sacramento, California. Sightmark will showcase top-of-the-line products such as the Ultra Shot M-Spec, Mini M-Spec and prominent other optics.

The most durable and advanced sights in the Ultra Shot line, the new M-Spec LQD (SM26034) and FMS (SM26035) were designed for law enforcement. This cutting-edge reflex sight has an integrated retractable sunshade that reduces lens glare and protects the optic during rain or snow.

The Mini Shot M-Spec are versatile and compact-sized reflex sights, designed for a variety of firearms including shotguns, pistols and ARs. Included with the Mini M-Spec are a riser mount and low-profile mount to allow shooters to choose the right height for their firearm. The Mini Shot M-Spec is available in two models; LQD (SM26043) and FMS (SM26044).

Sightmark manufactures award-winning products including riflescopes, gun sights, laser sights, night vision, flashlights, boresights and other cutting edge, premium shooting accessories. Inspired by military and law enforcement technology, Sightmark products are designed for competition, target shooting, home defense, hunting, personal safety and other tactical applications.

The California Peace Officers’ Association serves California law enforcement leaders by providing a resource for leadership development and personal growth and advocates on behalf of all peace officers to support the mission of law enforcement and ensure the safety of our communities.

