Siren announces high fidelity reports, 2x search speed & improved usability in Siren 13

GALWAY, IRELAND. — Siren, a leading provider of Investigative Intelligence analytics, on a mission to keep people, assets and networks safe, today announced the release of Siren 13. As criminality becomes more sophisticated worldwide, this release enables organisations to accelerate investigations by providing faster and easier access to actionable data. Organisations can now visualise, analyse and subsequently disseminate a more precise set of data relationships.

The new version is twice as fast, most notably on larger and more complex investigative searches with a simplified interface to allow for a better analyst experience. Importantly, it includes many under-the-hood changes and whilst invisible to the user, these improvements lay the groundwork for highly desirable features and user experience in the future.

With 13, investigators and analysts have access to richer reporting, the ability to print large complex diagrams on high fidelity charts, to download graphs in PNG files via the API and to produce advanced ad hoc dashboard reports. ESRI vector layers can now be applied to coordinate maps to include census tracts or land parcels and images can be viewed more easily with zoom in capability directly from the record.

Siren 13 extends its investigative search capabilities with advanced features such as visual icons to identify sub-groups of data and unlimited sub-searches to allow for quicker and easier processing of large data sets. Law Enforcement National Security agencies and corporates now have access to enhanced audit tracking, increased data access security and additional security updates.

Dr. Renaud Delbru, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Siren, said: “13 is a dramatic step forward in terms of usability and performance. Integrations like ESRI layers and the ability to print large graphs have been frequently requested by our customers. We have built a unique platform that intuitively enables fast responses to complex data investigation challenges at the big data scale Law Enforcement and National Security agencies require. We are committed to being the global reference investigative intelligence platform.”

Jeferson Zanim, Head of Product at Siren, added “Siren 13 will enable us to build functionality that we couldn’t previously develop. I’m excited that we can make the platform more intuitive for our users in future releases and allow them to share data more easily. That will speed up the investigation process.”

Other key upgrades:

Sub-searches/nested searches

With 13, it is now possible to create unlimited sub-searches in the data model. According to how filters are chosen, individual records can appear in one or more searches.

Backend and performance improvements

Siren 13 incorporates Federate 27.4x, a fully vectorised processing engine, capable of joining datasets in the 10+ billion range at twice the speed of the previous version. Federate is Siren’s multi-patented technology and is at the heart of the real-time and interactive platform. Federate provides investigators with an unparalleled capability of data exploration, covering billions of streaming records in scenarios such as large scale OSINT, COMINT/SIGINT and CYBER. At the data model level, users can disable counts on specific relations to improve performance. In addition, auditing has been enhanced to enable users to track more events, with further security updates and Node.js has been upgraded which is a core investigative component.

Elasticsearch 8.x support

Elasticsearch 8.x is the current major release and represents a huge step forward in terms of storage efficiency, the ability to process text with NLP AI transformers, and the ability to search complex vectorized content (e.g., images, faces etc.). Elasticsearch 8.x is supported by Siren as a primary or remote cluster, both on-premise and in the Elastic Cloud.

Siren API

The Siren Scripting API now has more flexibility to operate on graphs, performing custom transformations as well as extracting PNG screenshots from visualizations, enabling the user to produce advanced/ad hoc reports from dashboards. In addition, 13 includes an improved investigate status API with more detailed HTTP return codes to facilitate application monitoring and automation.

About Siren

Siren is a complete investigation solution, safeguarding people, assets and networks. Siren fuses data from open source, vendor and classified sources allowing analysts and investigators to analyze risks, threats and crimes for the National Security, Public Safety, Fraud and Compliance, and Cyber Threat communities. Siren’s patented technology is uniquely search based providing the user with easy to use search, analytics, visualization and reporting capabilities for investigations on all data types at all scales of data volume.

In November 2022, Siren was included in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50. Siren was named as a Gartner Cool Vendor in an Analytics and Data Science Report in 2020. For more information, visit www.siren.io.