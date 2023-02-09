Siren announces new data integration partnership with DarkOwl

Access DarkOwl’s Darknet Data Directly via the Siren Platform

GALWAY, Ireland — Siren, an industry leader in investigative analytics, on a mission to keep people, assets and networks safe, today announced its strategic partnership with DarkOwl, a Denver based threat intelligence company specializing in dark web data.

By fusing together data from open source, vendor and classified sources, Siren enables investigators and data scientists to analyze risks, including threats to national security, public safety, fraud, and compliance, as well as threats to large enterprise corporations. Using the Siren Graph Browser, researchers can string together findings from previously disparate data sources to conduct robust OSINT investigations.

While much of the power behind Siren’s data products stem from an ability to visualize and integrate data, Siren also curates a strategic selection of Technology Partners that end-users can leverage within their Siren dashboard. Siren has selected DarkOwl as one of these partners as a response to customer needs for cutting-edge data sources, including the darknet and deep web.

DarkOwl is known in the industry for its extensive coverage and collection of near real-time content from the darknet and related sources. This includes Tor, I2P, chat platforms, ransomware blogs, gaming message archives, paste-sites, and darknet marketplaces. Their data offers insight into these high-risk areas of digital activity, including coverage of emerging darknets and forums requiring authenticated access.

“By choosing to integrate DarkOwl’s data into their platform, Siren is making a statement that they understand how crucial the darknet is to modern OSINT investigations,” commented DarkOwl CEO Mark Turnage. “Now, investigators can take information from our data set, such as a bitcoin address or a user alias, and pivot using Siren Graph to turn that data into actionable intelligence.”

“This partnership will offer Siren customers curated access to the dark web,” said John Randles, CEO of Siren. “Now, threat intelligence analysts will have the means to connect DarkOwl data to other forensic, OSINT, company or internal sources of data, to power a variety of Law Enforcement, National Security and Corporate Fraud use cases.”

About Siren

Siren is a complete investigation solution, safeguarding people, assets and networks. Siren fuses data from open source, vendor and classified sources allowing analysts and investigators to analyze risks, threats and crimes for the National Security, Public Safety, Fraud and Compliance, and Cyber Threat communities. Siren’s patented technology is uniquely search based providing the user with easy to use search, analytics, visualization and reporting capabilities for investigations on all data types at all scales of data volume. In November 2022, Siren was included in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50. Siren was named as a Gartner Cool Vendor in an Analytics and Data Science Report in 2020. For more information, visit www.siren.io.

About DarkOwl

DarkOwl uses machine learning and human analysts to collect automatically, continuously, and anonymously, index and rank darknet, deep web, and high-risk surface net data that allows for simplicity in searching. DarkOwl is unique not only in the depth and breadth of its darknet data, but also in the relevance and searchability of its data, its investigation tools, and its passionate customer service. DarkOwl data is ethically and safely collected from the darknet, allowing users secure and anonymous access to information and threats relevant to their mission. For more information, visit www.darkowl.com.