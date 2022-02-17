Siren partners with the Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative

GALWAY, IRELAND — Siren, a leading provider of Investigative Intelligence analytics, today announced it is partnering with the Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII) to help combat and raise awareness around human trafficking. Siren is providing ATII with its market-leading Investigative Intelligence platform so that it can utilize data analytics to solve big problems, identify traffickers and reduce human trafficking. ATII is able to use the platform for free, as part of Siren’s Data for Good initiative.

By ingesting data into Siren from its dark web intelligence platform, Project Hades, ATII is able to overlap data from multiple sources in order to try and find links. Crucially, ATII can now conduct investigations in bulk and define different anomalies, which enables it to triage investigations more efficiently and differentiate between important and urgent cases. Currently, investigations are conducted on a case-by-case basis. Siren enables ATII to conduct investigations at scale and speed.

A prime focus for ATII is child abuse material, which amounts to 30% of dark web investigations. ATII monitors over 193,000 dark websites while discovering 5000 to 10000 new sites per month , this volume will create an anticipated back log of about 300,000 investigations into crypto addresses/clusters, forum users, emails, ssh keys, javascripts, ip addresses, favorite icons, google analytics tags and other selectors in 2022 that are directly related to Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). Through the use of Siren, ATII can deploy selectors more efficiently, integrate multiple APIs and overcome historical data processing issues. They can now scale, automate and enrich data via Siren’s platform, functions that were previously unavailable.

Larry Cameron, Chief Information Security Officer, at the ATII said: “We are changing the way we work as we don’t want to keep on exporting data sets, we want all of our data on one platform, we also want to have the data automatically updated and consistently enriched. This enables our taskforce of 140 people to investigate more effectively. Siren allows us to expedite the process of identifying traffickers and ending trafficking operations. For us, Siren is a massive step forward in the fight against human trafficking.”

Cameron continued: “We will soon be using Siren 12, and I’m excited about the platform’s ability to perform enterprise-wide search and provide sets of links which enables the clear visualization and exploration of relationships between records. It will make it much easier for us to organize and join data in a way that suits our requirements.”

John Randles, CEO of Siren, said: “Siren is proud to partner with ATII and help in disrupting the operations, economics and anonymity of human trafficking at the source by intervening in criminal access to financial markets. Our technology will inhibit the ability of traffickers to inflict harm on vulnerable groups. We will work alongside ATII and provide support in the fight against modern slavery.”

“Statistics on human trafficking globally shows an astonishing and alarming impact, with the International Labour Organization estimating that there are 40.3 million victims of human trafficking globally and that forced labor and human trafficking is a $150 billion industry worldwide. Siren will be an instrumental partner in helping us promote corporate responsibility within financial institutions. As public and private organizations continue to collaborate in the creation of a uniform front within the financial sector to fight human trafficking, we will see a true impact in the recovery of victims and prosecution of traffickers,” said Aaron Kahler, ATII founder and chief executive.