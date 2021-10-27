Skyfire selected as Official Parrot Certified Training Partner

ATLANTA — Skyfire Consulting (Skyfire) (skyfireconsulting.com), the most trusted and experienced public safety UAS consulting group, today announced it has teamed up with Parrot, the leading European drone group, to offer its world-class drone training as one of the first Official Parrot Certified training partners for professional users across the public safety, enterprise, government and defense verticals. In this capacity, Skyfire will provide official manufacturer-level training on Parrot government and military systems and, when needed, civilian systems. Graduates of the program will receive a Parrot Professional Pilot Certificate, specialty education, training, and experience to make the most of the innovative Parrot ANAFI USA and Parrot ANAFI Ai UAV systems.

“For close to a decade, Skyfire has earned the trust of hundreds of public safety, military and industry professionals through our leading UAS training; and we are thrilled to now bring this expertise to Parrot customers,” said Matt Sloane, Skyfire founder and CEO. “Skyfire training is designed and led by our staff of industry veterans with years of mission experience, both domestic and international, and our training clients benefit from that first-hand knowledge.”

Beginning immediately, Skyfire will offer Parrot owners level 1 certifications and add additional modules throughout the next several months. Additionally, trainees can also request advanced modules which Skyfire currently offers - thermal imagining/SAR, scene reconstruction, SWAT/Tactical and many more.

Skyfire has trained hundreds of public safety and critical sector professionals across all 50 states and internationally. Skyfire Academy is led by industry veterans, Michael Rogers, Director of Public Safety and Mike Briant, Chief Security Officer. With over 50 years of combined real-world operational experience, and experience in aviation training, Rogers and Briant offer mission-ready tools to those within public safety and are well-equipped to teach drone pilots of all experience levels.

Training programs are available either directly through Skyfire or through existing government contract vehicles with preferred equipment provider W.S. Darley & Co. (Darley) that, like Skyfire, has provided first responder and tactical communities high-quality safe and innovative products and training with unmatched commitment and service.

For more information about Skyfire training please visit, www.skyfireconsulting.com

About Skyfire:

Skyfire Consulting is the most trusted and experienced public safety UAV consulting company in the United States. Specializing in pilot training, FAA consulting, SOP development, American-made drone design and manufacturing for public safety agencies, Skyfire is focused on providing solutions to the most complex needs.

About Parrot:

Founded in 1994 by Henri Seydoux, Parrot is today the leading European group in the fast-growing industry of drones. Visionary, at the forefront of innovation, Parrot is the only group to be positioned across the entire value chain, from equipment to services and software.

Parrot, the world’s number 2 of the consumer drone market, designs drones known for their high performance and ease of use.

Parrot has a portfolio of outstanding companies and interests in commercial drones, covering equipment, software and services. Its expert capabilities are focused primarily on three vertical markets: (i) agriculture, (ii) 3D Mapping, Surveying and Inspection, and (iii) Defense and Security.

The Parrot Group designs and engineers its products in Europe, mainly in France and Switzerland. It currently employs over 500 people worldwide and makes the majority of its sales outside of France. Parrot, headquartered in Paris, has been listed since 2006 on Euronext Paris (FR0004038263 - PARRO). For more information: www.parrot.com and its subsidiaries www.pix4d.com, www.sensefly.com.

About W.S. Darley & Co:

Founded in 1908, W.S. Darley & Co. (Darley) remains a family owned and operated business, supplying the highest quality equipment solutions to its military and first responder customers. With origins in the equipment distribution and Midwest manufacturing, Darley offers a family of leading innovate emergency equipment brands and innovative solutions. www.darley.com