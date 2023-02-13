SoundOff Signal® introduces their first dual-level lightbar

HUDSONVILLE, Mich., — SoundOff Signal, a global leader in vehicle lighting, control systems and electronic warning solutions for law enforcement, fire, EMS, utility and government vehicles, announced today the official launch of the nFUSE® xl Lightbar.

For the very first time, the emergency vehicle market has access to a dual level lightbar by SoundOff Signal. This dual-level lightbar with 360-degrees of continuous light is an impressive and cost-effective addition to SoundOff’s suite of products perfect for large fire and ambulance apparatuses.

Courtesy Photo

“The nFUSE xl is a dominant lightbar demanding attention”, said Devin Hiemstra, mechanical engineer. “Preconfigured phasing choices were introduced with this lightbar to utilize the dual levels to provide traditional fire flash patterns such as the checkerboard or function the layers separately to act as two lightbars. For the first time, our lightbar can direct traffic with a double stack arrow, or if preferred, a single arrow while simultaneously providing scene or warning lighting on the other level. The functionality of the nFUSE xl lightbar is unmatched.”

Just some of the advanced features offered with the nFUSE®® xl Lightbar include:

Single or dual color capable on every module with independent upper and lower control

Arrow control modules can be combined with warning flashes for maximum functionality

Built-in ambient light sensor that can control when the bar is dimmed or at full intensity

Configurable options for integrated preemption emitters

Designed with an aluminum top cover and frosted dome available in red, blue, amber, clear and tinted clear

Compatible with bluePRINT® control system that will connect the lightbar to all necessary sirens, speakers or perimeter lighting

Click here to learn more about the nFUSE® xl Lightbar.

About SoundOff Signal

SoundOff Signal is a global leader in vehicle LED lighting, controls systems and electronic warning solutions for the emergency, amber, government and off-road markets. The company is committed to a strategic focus on innovation, continuous improvement and quality, providing systems that work together seamlessly to improve vehicle visibility and communication when needed most.

SoundOff Signal is an ESOP company and privately held company, headquartered in Hudsonville, Michigan. Its headquarters spans more than 180,000 square feet across two facilities with more than 400 employees. For additional information, please visit www.soundoffsignal.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.