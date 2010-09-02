Spillman makes Inc. magazine’s top 5,000 list for the fourth consecutive year

Company named one of the fastest-growing in the nation

SALT LAKE CITY – Inc. magazine this week ranked Salt Lake City-based Spillman Technologies as one of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the nation, marking the fourth consecutive year that the company has been included in the exclusive list.

“The leaders of the companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have figured out how to grow their businesses during the longest recession since the Great Depression,” said Inc. president Bob LaPointe. “The 2010 Inc. 5000 showcases a particularly hardy group of entrepreneurs.”

Spillman Technologies provides a full range of integrated software solutions for public safety agencies, including CAD, RMS, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Crime Analysis & CompStat, JMS, Fire, Data Sharing, and Personnel & Resources. The software is used by more than 800 agencies nationwide.

Spillman was one of 272 software companies and 81 Utah companies to make the list of 5,000.

“Spillman’s practice of continuous innovation and superior customer service has allowed us to experience steady growth in this difficult economy,” said Spillman President and CEO Lance Clark. “Our customers look to us for the most cutting-edge public safety software in the industry, and we are dedicated to providing them with solutions that meet today’s law enforcement challenges.”

According to Inc., the list serves as a unique report card on the U.S. economy. Despite the fact that most of this year’s measuring period of 2006-2009 took place during the latest recession, aggregate revenue among the companies on the list actually increased to $321.6 billion, up more than 50 percent from last year. This year’s Inc. 5000 employ a record 1.4 million people, up from one million on last year’s list.

For more information about Spillman Technologies, please visit www.spillman.com.

Methodology

The 2010 Inc. 500|5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2006 to 2009. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by June 30, 2006. Additionally, they had to be based in the United States, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2009. The minimum revenue required for 2006 is $80,000; the minimum for 2009 is $2 million.