State Senator Michael Balboni Joins Advisory Board of Long Island University’s Homeland Security Management Institute

Southampton, N.Y. -- New York State Sen. Michael Balboni, a leader in terrorism preparedness and prevention, has joined the Board of Advisors of the Homeland Security Management Institute at the Southampton Graduate Campus of Long Island University.

As a member of the board, Sen. Balboni joins more than a dozen of the nation’s top terrorism and security experts in guiding the Institute’s online graduate-level, 15 credit Advanced Certificate in Homeland Security Management and online 36-credit Master of Science in Homeland Security Management degree. Other members of the Board of Advisors include Long Island Congressmen Peter T. King, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee; Steve Israel, who serves on the House Armed Services Committee; Los Angeles Police Chief and former New York Police Commissioner William J. Bratton; and New Jersey State Police Superintendent Col. Joseph R. Fuentes. Sen. Balboni also will serve as a senior fellow of the Institute’s faculty.

The program, designed for professionals working in law enforcement, the military, public safety and corporate security, has been recognized as one of the nation’s leading graduate programs in homeland security. It has been selected as one of two partner universities by the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif.

“I am honored to be named a member of this advisory board comprised of authorities on terrorism and security and I look forward to contributing my counsel to this important graduate program, namely, that state and local preparedness is essential to sound emergency response,” Sen. Balboni said.

“Senator Balboni has helped make New York and the nation smarter and safer in the post-9/11 era,” said Dr. Vincent Henry, director of the Institute. “As a legislator, his expertise in the programmatic, fiscal and political dimensions of homeland security will be of enormous value to students in our program.”

As chairman of the state Senate Committee on Veterans, Homeland Security and Military Affairs, Sen. Balboni is the Senate’s leader on homeland security issues. He sponsored what is now the state’s anti-terrorism law, as well as legislation protecting water supplies, small airports and chemical plants from terrorist attack. He has worked to speed the flow of federal homeland security funds to localities and served as co-chair of the state Legislature’s Temporary Joint Legislative Committee on Disaster Preparedness and Response, a bipartisan initiative involving the state Senate and Assembly.

For more information on the Homeland Security Management Institute, call (631) 259-9074 or visit www.southampton.liu.edu/homeland.