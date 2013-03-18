Telrepco to Exhibit at the 2013 Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Annual Trade Show

West Marlboro, Mass. - Telrepco, provider of new and refurbished ruggedized Panasonic Toughbooks, is pleased to announce they will be showcasing products at the 2013 MA Chiefs of Police Annual Trade Show.

Show information is listed below:

The Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel/Trade Center

181 Boston Post Road

West Marlboro, MA 01752

Show hours are:

Wednesday, April 3rd - 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Booth #915

About Telrepco

With Telrepco, you have a resource that offers solutions first. That means we’re not trying to sell you today’s “hot brand,” or to clear out our inventory of equipment that may no longer fill your needs. As an authorized Panasonic ToughBook Premier Partner and repair center, we’re confident you’ll think of us for all your ruggedized mobile computing needs. We carry a full line of new and refurbished equipment featuring many leading brands, including Panasonic, Pentax, iTronix, Motorola and many others.