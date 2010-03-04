The History of Transcon™

SINCE THE EARLY 1960s, Transcon Manufacturing has been supplying its American-made FR and tactical uniform products to firefighters, EMT, public safety and military personnel around the world.

The Transcon FR product lineup has a rich history, dating back to the 1960s, when many of the nation’s fire departments used 100% cotton denim or wool uniforms to provide FR protection. Transcon introduced a FR uniform made from denim Nomex® fabric. This advanced FR fabric was adopted by the LA City Fire and LA County Fire Departments, becoming a staple uniform for the nation’s fire safety personnel. Today, Nomex® fabrics continue to provide optimal FR protection to the industry.

Transcon expanded its Nomex® FR product line in the 1980s to meet the needs of the California Department of Forestry, introducing FR Brush Gear jackets and pants for Wildland fire fighters. Today, Transcon Brush Gear remains the top choice among fire safety and news agencies around the country.

The 1990s brought the introduction of Nomex® lighter weight shirt and trousers, replacing the heavier, less comfortable denim used up to now. This advent of more comfortable Nomex® fabrics made the Transcon station wear uniform the brand of choice for the LA City Fire Department, with many agencies quickly following.

In 1994, the devastating earthquakes in San Francisco created the innovation of Transcon’s USR (Urban Search and Rescue) jumpsuits. These Nomex® jumpsuits featured heavy-duty padded elbows and knees for extradition missions. Today, these jumpsuits are worn by first responders around the globe.

In 2005, Elbeco acquired Transcon Manufacturing in order to service its customers’ growing needs for FR, tactical and protective uniforms. Today, our Los Angeles based manufacturing facility is ISO 9001-2000 registered, employing a set of quality management standards that ensure that its products meet the highest quality requirements. We are pleased to now be able to offer and service these great products to courageous professionals around the world.

