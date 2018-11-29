The National Sheriffs Association will host Pulsar at the 2019 Winter Conference

MANSFIELD, TX — Pulsar is set to attend the National Sheriffs Association 2019 Winter Legislative and Technology Conference at the JW Marriott in Washington, D.C. The show and exhibits are scheduled for February 9 – 12. Visit with Pulsar at booth #92 and learn about their law enforcement-preferred thermal and night vision riflescopes, monoculars and binoculars like the Trail riflescope and Helion thermal monocular.

At the NSA Winter Legislative and Technology Conference in Washington, D.C., you can join high-level leadership from federal agencies, members of Congress, and active Sheriffs who come together to explore current legislation and trending technologies and products.

For more information about the NSA Winter Legislative and Technology Conference visit www.sheriffs.org/calendar-of-events/2019-winter-conference.

