The OLETC Mock Prison Riot™

The Office of Law Enforcement Technology Commercialization (OLETC), the National Institute of Justice (NIJ), the National Corrections and Law Enforcement Training and Technology Center (NCLETTC) and the West Virginia High Technology Consortium Foundation (WVHTCF) annually host a Mock Prison Riot on the grounds of the former West Virginia Penitentiary in Moundsville. The purpose of the riot is to showcase emerging corrections and law enforcement technologies and to give corrections officers and tactical team members an opportunity to use and evaluate emerging technologies in riot training scenarios. The next Mock Prison Riot is scheduled for May 6-9, 2007.

The event helps determine the effectiveness of the technologies by placing them in realistic situations and allows for suggestions for modification of the technologies. It also provides corrections personnel from throughout the country significant training on how to best approach and handle a riot situation. Corrections officials from all over the world, including the West Virginia Division of Corrections, Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, Federal Bureau of Prisons, The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Her Majesty’s Prison in London, England, have participated in the event.

