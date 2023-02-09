Top cybersecurity advocacy group Raven names Hetherington Group president to board of advisors

Cynthia Hetherington to Serve as Open Source Intelligence and Cyber Investigations Advisor

Wanaque, N.J., — Online child security advocacy group, Raven, has selected esteemed Open Source Intelligence expert Cynthia Hetherington, MLS, MSM, CFE, CII to its Board of Advisors. Ms. Hetherington is the founder and president of Hetherington Group (Hg), a consulting, publishing, and training firm that leads in due diligence, corporate intelligence, and cyber investigations by keeping pace with the latest security threats and assessments. For more than 25 years, Cynthia Hetherington has led national and international cyber investigations. She is the author of four reference books regarding best practices for conducting investigations and was awarded Women in IT New York’s “Security Leader of the Year” last fall. Hg has trained more than 180,000 investigators and intelligence professionals including those employed by the military, law enforcement, government agencies and the private sector.

“The online realm now poses the greatest security threat to our children,” said Ms. Hetherington. “At Hg, our vision has always been to create a smarter and safer world, disrupting, curtailing, and identifying bad actors with predatory, fraudulent, and exploitative intentions. Serving Raven is a natural partnership that aligns with my core values and commitment to protecting our youth in a digital world. Years ago, we feared for our children’s physical security on the walk home from school. Today’s threats are more insidious: children are being lured into danger invisibly via the ubiquitous technology that dominates contemporary living. Cybersecurity has never been more important regardless of one’s age; and Hg is fully committed to Raven’s mission of protecting the most vulnerable users of electronic media, our children.”

Raven (https://raven.us/) is a 501(c)4 organization dedicated to protecting children from victimization by raising awareness of the threat of online child exploitation, increasing resources and funding to law enforcement, and lobbying for policy changes on the local and federal level. CEO John Pizzuro is a veteran of The New Jersey State Police and former Commander of the New Jersey Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. Mr. Pizzuro has also served as Chairman of the ICAC Outreach Committee where he championed prevention and served as the co-chair of the National Children’s Alliance work group. He is credited with creation of a framework for other countries to investigate child exploitation through the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children. He has also been a global consultant to international governments and child advocacy organizations on preventing child exploitation.

“Hg recognizes that knowledge and data drives security, and synergistic partnerships thwart abuse and criminality in the online sphere,” Ms. Hetherington added. “I cannot imagine a better use of my experience and resources than joining this alliance to advocate for the optimal protection of our youth across cyber platforms.”

About Hetherington Group

With over two decades of expertise, Hetherington Group is a leader in investigative due diligence, corporate intelligence, and cyber investigations. The company identifies and exposes vital data across national and international investigations; it trains thousands of investigators in the public and private sectors annually; and shares expertise in an increasingly data-intensive, cyber focused-world through the publication of industry newsletters, white papers and recognized investigative reference books. Current clients include the U.S. Department Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC); U.S. Department of Defense (DOD); U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE); U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI); U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF); U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA); NY Mass Transit Authority, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey; and The Ministry of Justice of The Hague, Netherlands. For more information, access https://www.hetheringtongroup.com/