TotalMobile’s Disaster Recovery Applications on Display at IACP’s Annual Conference

Westborough, MA - TotalMobile will be demonstrating its public safety solution at the 117th International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference.

With changing technological and economic pressures, government agencies are being required to do more with less. Increasing productivity for mobile workers and support for real-time communications across multiple organizations is more important than ever. TotalMobile provides the most complete mobile working solution which allows first responders, EMTs, officers and other field workers to improve response times, increase efficiency, have real-time access to data and reduce data entry.

TotalMobile, in conjunction with AT&T Government Solutions, will be on hand at the 117th International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference. TotalMobile has been invited as an AT&T partner to the event and will be demonstrating its public safety solution in the AT&T booth.

The IACP Annual Conference is the largest law enforcement expo. In all, the event will include over 200 education sessions, 50 committees and showcase more than 700 exhibitors. The IACP Annual Conference takes place from October 23-27, 2010 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. International Association of Chiefs of Police’s (IACP) Vice President Joseph Biden will address the IACP Annual Conference on Monday, October 25th. This event is a great opportunity for TotalMobile to showcase and present its unique public safety solution to a wide audience of public safety professionals.

TotalMobile’s U.S. President, Kevin Mulvey, U.S. VP of Sales, Jim O’Hare and UK Sales Director, Ronnie Geddis will be at the show. TotalMobile’s unique public safety and disaster recovery applications will also be on display at this event. When talking about TotalMobile’s public safety solutions, TotalMobile U.S. President Kevin Mulvey remarked that, “We are excited to be invited by AT&T to showcase our Disaster Recovery applications at the conference. AT&T is one of our premier partners and we look forward to meeting the numerous police officers from across the country at the event.”

This solution will provide first responders with efficient applications and processes to support day-to-day operations as well as incident and disaster management. This solution fulfills the needs of the officers and first responders who spend most of their day in the field and provides access to tools, backend data and services as if they were in the office. As part of TotalMobile’s public safety solutions, access to backend data and information in the field ― where it matters most ― can lead to safer, smarter decisions and quicker, more positive outcomes. The following suite of TotalMobile applications make up the public safety solution:

- Folio – to do a live look up of criminal history and to provide access to backend data;

- Forms – to carry out multiple tasks in the field and to record accident details on digital forms;

- Visits – to send out evacuation orders to the field in real time and provide location details;

- Tasks – to send and receive jobs and tasks in the field;

- Incidents – to capture live incidents with image capture, signature capture and Geo-location capture facilities;

- The solution also gives the ability to date and time stamp an incident and record live signatures from the field.

About TotalMobile

TotalMobile (totalmobileusa.com) has the fastest growing base of public sector organizations in the US and the UK. Clients have improved mobile workforce productivity by as much as 15 – 30 percent and back office efficiency by as much as 10 percent.

