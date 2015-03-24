Trooper First Class Joshua Kim Receives March 2015 Officer of the Month Award

Washington, DC—The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund has announced the selection of Trooper First Class Joshua Kim, of the Maryland State Police, as the recipient of its Officer of the Month Award for March 2015.

Located in the nation’s capital, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of America’s law enforcement officers. The Memorial Fund’s Officer of the Month Award Program began in 1996 and recognizes federal, state, and local officers who distinguish themselves through exemplary law enforcement service and devotion to duty.

Trooper First Class Joshua Kim, along with the other Officer of the Month Award recipients for 2015 will be honored at a special awards ceremony in Washington, DC, in May 2016, during National Police Week. In addition, their stories of service and heroism will be featured in the Memorial Fund’s annual calendar.

Key Facts

• On Saturday, August 9, 2014 at 6:23 pm, Trooper Kim was patrolling the Millard E. Tydings Memorial Bridge, 90 feet above the Susquehanna River on I-95 in Hartford County, Maryland, when he noticed something was amiss. He spotted a man walking along the side of the busy bridge away from a nearby parked car. Trooper Kim immediately made a U-turn and went back to check on the man.

• As soon as Trooper Kim pulled up behind the man, he turned and waved at Trooper Kim, and then began climbing over the three-foot barrier to jump off the bridge.

• With no regard for his own safety, Trooper Kim darted from his vehicle and grabbed the man around his waist to prevent him from climbing over the concrete barrier. Relying on his past experience as a football player, Trooper Kim lowered his body as he grabbed the man so that he would not be pulled over the barricade with him.

• Trooper Kim handcuffed the man to prevent him from harming himself by running into traffic, before taking him to an area hospital for evaluation.

• Trooper Kim’s heroic rescue was captured on his vehicle dashboard camera.

•Trooper Kim has been a Maryland State Trooper for approximately two and one-half years and is assigned to the JFK Memorial Highway Barracks in Perryville, Maryland.

Supporting Quotes

• Trooper First Class Kim’s bravery, selflessness and dedication to public safety are what make him truly one of ‘Maryland’s Finest’ and an example to all law enforcement,” shared Lieutenant Ronald Diggs, Executive Officer, MSP Field Operations Bureau.

• “Trooper Kim’s decisive intervention saved the life of this citizen,” said Memorial Fund Chairman & CEO Craig Floyd. “He is truly a hero to his community and a deserving recipient of our March 2015 Officer of the Month Award.”

For more information about the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s Officer of the Month Award, visit www.LawMemorial.org/OTM.

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a non-profit organization dedicated to telling the story of American law enforcement and making it safer for those who serve. The Memorial Fund maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, which contains the names of 20,267 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. The Memorial Fund is now working to create the National Law Enforcement Museum, which will tell the story of American law enforcement through high-tech, interactive exhibitions, historical artifacts and extensive educational programming. For more information, visit www.LawMemorial.org