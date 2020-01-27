University of San Diego to award scholarships for new students entering the M.S. in Law Enforcement & Public Safety Leadership Program

SAN DIEGO, CA -- The University of San Diego has announced the availability of merit scholarship funds for new students entering its nationally ranked Master of Science in Law Enforcement & Public Safety Leadership (MS-LEPSL) for the Summer term.

Scholarship awards of up to $2,500 each will be granted to new applicants whose unique academic, personal and professional experience will enhance the community of online learners enrolled in the program. This will be determined through the submission of a 350-word essay answering the following prompt: “Describe the unique academic, personal and professional qualities and experience that you bring to the classroom that will enhance and enrich the MS-LEPSL program.”

The M.S. in Law Enforcement & Public Safety Leadership degree is a 100% online program that was developed in 2015 through a unique collaboration between the University of San Diego and law enforcement associations. The curriculum engages students on a broad spectrum of relevant and practical topics that include organizational leadership, data analysis, critical thinking, conflict resolution, constitutional law, budgeting/staffing, communication and more.

The 20-month program has admitted more than 650 law enforcement professionals from agencies across the country, and is ranked among the nation’s best online criminal justice master’s degrees by US News & World Report, BestColleges.com, OnlineMasters.com, TheBestColleges.org and Intelligent.com.

Experienced law enforcement professionals who are interested in applying for the scholarship must meet the standard program admission requirements, and complete both their application and scholarship essay by February 17, 2020. Scholarship awards will be made in March, and classes will begin May 12th.

Details about the merit scholarship and the degree program are available online at https://bit.ly/2tCI9YI, or by calling (888) 832-0239.