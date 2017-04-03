Visit Telrepco at Booth #822 at the 2017 Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association Annual Trade Show

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Telrepco will be at the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association Annual Trade show on April 12th at the Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel from 9:00AM - 3:00PM. We will be displaying new and refurbished Panasonic Toughbooks and related accessories, the Panasonic Arbitrator Body Worn Camera, as well as Getac ruggedized laptops and tablets. We will also be raffling off a $100 Visa Gift Card at our table, so make sure you stop by and see us!

Telrepco specializes in ruggedized mobile computer solutions and our goal is to help you to stretch your budget while providing crucial mobile technology for your mobile IT projects. Telrepco is also an authorized warranty repair center for Panasonic Toughbooks, enabling us to handle all of your Toughbook repairs, both in-warranty and out-of-warranty.

Additionally, Telrepco offers multiple procurement vehicles such as GSA for new and refurbished Toughbooks, so be sure to ask about options available to you when you speak with our representatives.

Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Annual Trade Show

When: April 12th

Time: 9:00AM – 3:00PM

Where: Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel; 181 Boston Post Road West, R.K. Centre, Marlborough, MA 01752

Booth#: 822