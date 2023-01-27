Vortakt Barrel Works Announces Release of Six New Barrel Product Categories

Menomonee Falls, Wis. — Vortakt Barrel Works® continues to expand its core product selection as part of its ongoing effort to serve as a world-class OEM barrel supplier for rifle, pistol, and shotgun manufacturers. Chad Weister, Managing Director of Vortakt Barrel Works had the following to say regarding Vortakt’s new product release:

Courtesy Photo

“Vortakt has spent years supporting rifle and pistol manufacturers by producing not only barrel blanks, but semi-finished and finished barrels for a wide variety of firearm platforms. Historically we have promoted our product diversity through our Barrel Performance Series but this new product category structure demonstrates our market expertise in supporting some of the most popular firearm designs.”

In addition to their 100, 200, 300, 400, and 500 Series Performance Series barrel blanks, Vortakt is excited to highlight six new product categories:

AR Barrels

AK Barrels

Rimfire Barrels

Bolt Action Rifle Barrels

Pistol Barrels

Government Contract & Mil-Spec Barrels

To learn more about the Vortakt Barrel Works facility, production capabilities, and manufacturing team, visit the Vortakt website at www.vortakt.com.

About Vortakt Barrel Works

Vortakt is the premier supplier of world-class rifle, pistol, and shotgun barrels built exclusively for firearm OEMs. Each barrel is manufactured to custom specifications and engineered to Vortakt’s own high-quality standards, ensuring consistent delivery at volume pricing.