Zodiac Launches SRR 750 as Important New Addition to the Sea Rib Responder Range

http://www.zodiacmilpro.com/ Zodiac Milpro has added the new SRR 750 to its range of rigid inflatable boats where it becomes the fourth model in the successful Sea Rib™ Responder series. This practical and versatile new craft it fits neatly within the 4 m, 6.5 m and 8.7 m boats in the SRR range and it is expected to have a long production life. Although Zodiac is well-known for the performance and durability of its 9 m (8.7 m) military and professional RIBs, the features on the new SRR 750 are expected to make it extremely popular with military and professional users seeking a slightly smaller boat.

With the SRR 750, Zodiac designers have followed the company’s policy of making a boat that is tough, simple to use and easy to maintain. It provides the highest standards of performance, handling and user comfort through advanced hull design and the company’s detailed understanding of RIB technology. It is this formula that has established Zodiac as the World leader in the supply of RIBS for the demanding military and professional markets and the SRR 750 has arrived on the market with further new benefits for its users.

The new SRR 750 introduces new features that include built-in large capacity fuel tanks, practical bow and stern lockers, a self-bailing deck and below-deck cable routing. A deck hatch provides access to the fuel gauge and connections and there is a removable cover for tank maintenance and possible change. The deck area is open and uncluttered and is strongly reinforced. This allows customers to choose from Zodiac’s wide range of steering consoles, bolsters and other equipment in various customized configurations.

The SRR 750 is capable of carrying seven people as a total payload of 1750 kg in Design Category B or 16 people within a 2400 kg payload in Category C. Being built to meet the demands of the military market, all of Zodiac’s Sea Rib™ Responders have reinforced hulls that are capable of withstanding extreme shocks and G-forces when they are pushed to their limit while fully laden.

All boats in the SRR range are recognised as being tough and easy to maintain. Their collars are made from heavy-duty Neoprene Hypalon® fabric with Zodiac’s special intercommunicating valves. Flotation collars are removable to make maintenance and eventual change easier and faster. They are also all relatively light for their size and this makes them easier to handle and enables a wider range of engine sizes to be used.

The boat will be manufactured at the new Zodiac Milpro factory at Rosas in Spain from where it is expected to be exported to military and professional users throughout the world for years to come. Zodiac Milpro sector is part of the Zodiac Marine & Pool Group which operates in three sectors that provide a comprehensive service to their specialized markets. The Zodiac Milpro sector supplies inflatable and semi-rigid crafts for professional users such as police, coast guard, special forces, anti-terrorism units, fire teams, the offshore industry and other military users. The boats it makes range from 4. 7m to 12m long and are available in configurations that include inflatable and rigid inflatable boats with aluminium or fibreglass hull designs, inflatable or foam tubes, diesel inboard or petrol outboard engines. The Zodiac SOLAS sector supplies life rafts for merchant ships, ferries, and cruise ships and complete rescue systems combining escape slides and rafts. The Zodiac Recreational sector manufactures inflatable and semi-rigid crafts that are distributed under the Zodiac®, Bombard® and Avon® brands.