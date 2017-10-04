GPS darts help stop high-speed police pursuit

By Tara Molina

CBS 5

CLEVELAND — Darts armed with GPS technology are changing the way police and sheriff’s departments chase criminals who run.

A sheriff’s department in Toledo used them just last week when a man pulled a gun on a deputy and then drove off. The GPS dart led to that man’s arrest.

Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp told News 5 they got the StarChase dart system through a grant last year.

