GPS darts help stop high-speed police pursuit
The agency got the StarChase dart system through a grant last year
By Tara Molina
CBS 5
CLEVELAND — Darts armed with GPS technology are changing the way police and sheriff’s departments chase criminals who run.
A sheriff’s department in Toledo used them just last week when a man pulled a gun on a deputy and then drove off. The GPS dart led to that man’s arrest.
Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp told News 5 they got the StarChase dart system through a grant last year.
Full story: GPS darts help stop high-speed police chases