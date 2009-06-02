EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. Introduces 3e-636S Series of Inline Encryptor Devices

Company introduces innovative solutions for federally-mandated encryption

Irving, TX – EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. announced today that it has introduced the 3e-636S Series of Inline Encryptors that will provide FIPS 140-2 Level 2 encryption to support the mission-critical demands of civilian and military government customers. The 3e-636S Series will enable Federal agencies seeking to deploy Secure Wireless Local Area Networks (WLAN) to comply with Federal regulations including the DOD 8100.2 – Use of Commercial Wireless Devices, Services, and Technologies in the Department of Defense (DoD) Global Information Grid (GiG).

“Federal agencies are required to field wireless broadband communications systems that comply with Federal Information Processing Standards Publications (FIPS) 140-2 Level 2 encryption requirements,” said Michael Jalbert, president and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. “FIPS 140-2 ensures that devices are capable of protecting sensitive information through both physical and digital safeguards. Level 2 is a higher level of security that additionally provides for role-based authentication. Our new inline encryptors, pending FIPS 140-2 Level 2 Validation, will provide robust, standards-based inline encryption, decryption, and data integrity at high speeds. The devices are available in two configurations: 3e-636S-2 is a complete plug and play cryptographic module that connects to the network via an Ethernet port, and the 3e-636S-1 is a component that product developers will be able to embed into their enclosures to create a cost-effective FIPS compliant broadband solution.”

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names. For more information, visit www.EFJohnsonTechnologies.com.

