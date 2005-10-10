Kenwood Corporation Commits $100,000 to Hurricane Relief

(Suwanee, GA/Hachioji, Tokyo) - Over $100,000 in cash and two-way radio equipment, including both land mobile and amateur radio gear, has been committed by Kenwood Corporation and the Kenwood U.S.A. Communications Sector for Hurricane Katrina relief and recovery efforts.

Two-way radios have already been distributed to evacuation centers, refugee shelters, and relief organizations in the Gulf Coast states. This equipment will be used by relief agencies to provide critical coordination and security during processing and temporary placement of the thousands of evacuees from the stricken areas. Amateur radio equipment has also been committed to the American Radio Relay League (ARRL) to be used by the American Red Cross and other emergency management agencies in the region.

Kenwood U.S.A. was an early donor to the Consumer Electronics Katrina Relief Fund, which has been established to secure donations to procure critical necessities for Gulf Coast citizens affected by the tragedy.

“This is only the beginning of our response to this disaster, which has affected our public safety customers and their families to such a tragic extent. We will do all we can to assist these agencies with every day communications requirements,” said Mark Jasin, Senior Vice President and General Manager. “Our Gulf Coast dealer partners, confronted with this disaster on a daily basis as they restore communications, are receiving our support on many different fronts.”

Kenwood Corporation-Communications Sector is a worldwide provider of mobile and portable radios and custom systems to public safety, government and commercial users as well as amateur radio equipment. For detailed information call Kenwood at 1-800-950-5005 or visit Kenwood at www.kenwood.net.