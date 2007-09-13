New From Vertex Standard - VX-600 VHF/UHF Portable Radios

Rugged, Durable Portables Ideal for Factory or Fleet ! The VX-600 radio was designed to give you reliable, rugged performance in a lightweight, feature rich package. Beginning with its Lithium Ion battery, the VX-600 leads the market in innovative, useful, features. The Lithium Ion battery provides a lighter weight battery (compared to NiCd, or NiMh), with increased battery capacity! Also, the Lithium Ion design eliminates the memory effect of NiCd from the past.

The list of features for this radio would fill the rest of this page, so here are just a few:

48 channel capacity, active noise canceling circuits (using two separate mic elements)

14 to 16 hour battery life (with the standard battery!)

Mil-Std 810 C/D/E/F approved, o-ring sealed to prevent moisture intrusion

Emergency functions

Intrinsically Safe versions

High speed scan

many many others

Like all of our radios, the VX-600 is designed to be fully customizable through software to fully utilize the functions that are important to your work environment. All this plus a standard three year warranty.