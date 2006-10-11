2006 Spillman Sales Announcement

SALT LAKE CITY - Spillman Technologies, a leader in providing integrated software solutions for public safety agencies nationwide, would like to welcome the following new clients in 2006:

Riverdale Police Department, IL

South Holland Police Department, IL

Martinez Fire Department, GA

Redlands Police Department, CA

Valdez Police Department, AK

Colfax Police Department, WA

Southern Utah University Campus Police, UT

Highland Police Department, IN

Riverdale Police Department, GA

Lakewood Police Department, NJ

Colville Tribal Police Department, WA

Palos Verdes Estates Police Department, CA

Chino Valley Police Department, AZ

Northbrook Police Department, IL

Spillman Technologies provides a full range of software solutions for public safety agencies, including Computer-Aided Dispatch, Records Management, Mobile Communications, Corrections Management, Fire/EMS Management, Resource Management, and Data Sharing. The software is installed at approximately 600 agencies nationwide.