Government Innovators Network and the National Institute of Justice Sponsor Online Event

What XML Can Do For You: A Better Way to Share Criminal Justice Data

Free Online Event: October 9, 2007, 2 p.m. (EDT)

Experts will discuss the emerging data model that will make information exchange within your agency less expensive, more efficient, and faster. Learn how by attending this online event sponsored by Harvard University’s Government Innovators Network and the National Institute of Justice. The forum will be moderated by the Honorable Deborah Daniels, former Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Justice Programs. The panel will include:

Paul Embley - CIO, National Center for State Courts; Chair, Global XML Structure Task Force

Paul Wormeli - Executive Director, Integrated Justice Information Systems Institute

Col. Bart Johnson - Deputy Superintendent, New York State Police; Vice-Chair, Global Advisory Committee