NIC’s National “Most Wanted” iPhone Application Hits Top 10 in Three Days

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eGovernment firm NIC (NASDAQ: EGOV) has just launched “Most Wanted,” a FREE iPhone application dedicated to helping families of missing children and law enforcement. The application has averaged 5,000 downloads per day and has broken the top 10 in iTunes’ Free Utility applications in its first three days of availability.

Most Wanted features FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted, Terrorists, and Missing Children. Each has background information, a picture, and a place for individuals to provide tips. Most Wanted is a FREE application and can be found at http://itunes.apple.com/WebObjects/MZStore.woa/wa/viewSoftware?id=304154888.

“NIC has been deploying mobile services for years, but the faster wireless networks and smarter devices are making the development of more advanced services possible,” said Harry Herington, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of NIC. “As an ex-law enforcement officer, I felt strongly that developing and launching the Most Wanted application was the right thing for NIC to do as it directly supports two very important groups – families of missing children and law enforcement.”

