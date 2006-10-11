Spillman Technologies Completes Transition to Salt Lake City

Company moves headquarters to Lake Park Corporate Centre

SALT LAKE CITY - Spillman Technologies, a leading provider of public safety software solutions nationwide, has completed its move to its new headquarters in Salt Lake City.

Company officials feel the new Lake Park Corporate Centre, a 260-acre business complex accommodating other major Salt Lake Valley corporations, will provide a fitting atmosphere for the company to meet its rapid growth plan over the next several years. The contemporary three-story building offers Spillman employees a modern corporate atmosphere and amenities that include an exercise room and proximity to Lake Park’s on-site waterways, trails, and the Stonebridge Golf Course.

Spillman Technologies was previously headquartered in Logan, Utah, where it was founded in 1978. After more than 25 years in Cache Valley, the company decided to relocate to be more accessible to clients and suppliers, and also to have access to a larger pool of qualified candidates for employment. Currently there are approximately 175 employees at Spillman, but that number is projected to grow to more than 500 employees within the next five years.

“We are excited to be settled into our permanent headquarters in the Salt Lake Valley,” said owner Richard Spillman. “We look forward to becoming more involved with the local community and continuing to attract talented employees.”

Spillman Technologies provides a full range of software solutions for public safety agencies, including Computer-Aided Dispatch, Records Management, Mobile Communications, Corrections Management, Fire/EMS Management, Resource Management, and Data Sharing. The software is installed at approximately 600 agencies nationwide.