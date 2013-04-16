Two-Factor Authentication Available For Strategic Partners and Value Added Software Providers

Little Falls, N.J. - CJIS Solutions, the premier provider of CJIS Compliant hosted solutions for law enforcement, now offers advanced authentication for other solution providers. Advanced Authentication, which is a required component of the CJIS Policy is a complicated achievement depending on the end users workflow. Various other CJIS compliant software providers now have to struggle with being able to provide advanced authentication within their own solution, or allow a department to obtain it separately. Offering Advanced Authentication to our strategic partners allows them to provide their solution in a hosted enviroment and include advanced authentication as a total package. This is an added value they can now provide to the end user, the law enforcement agency. Visit CJIS Solutions or contact us today to learn more.

About CJIS Solutions

Finding a reliable, professional company in the IT industry is not easy. It’s even harder when you’re in law enforcement or a government agency where trust is everything. The CJIS Solutions Difference: No games, no drama – just results. CJIS Solutions is owned and operated by law enforcement executives just like you. We’re fully CJIS trained with TAC officer experience. Every member of our staff is also trained in the current CJIS policies as well as fingerprinted and background checked to ensure full compliance and competency.

Our ultimate core value is to provide solid, reliable, and cost effective technology solutions with security that’s unsurpassed in any industry.