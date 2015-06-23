Aladtec to Attend Police Security Expo - The Industry’s Longest Running Product Showcase

Over 7,000 head to the “SuperShow” to see the latest and greatest products

for the Police and Security Sectors.

Atlantic City. NJ - The 29th annual Police Security Expo (PSE) runs June 23rd and 24th at the Atlantic City Convention Center. Referred to as the Industry SuperShow, attendees will have the opportunity to see the latest products, services and technological advances needed by law enforcement and security professionals. There will also be seminars and demonstrations throughout the two day event.

The PSE organizers expect over 7,000 attendees and 750 exhibitors who will display a wide variety of products and services. Everything from the common flashlight’s and uniforms - to new transport vehicles, forcible entry tools, weapons, crime scene investigation aids, wireless services, digital cameras, warning lights, surveillance products, bullet proof vests, computers, workforce management software and more.

One exhibitor attendingPSE this year, is Wisconsin based Aladtec (booth #2336). Aladtec is an efficient, and cost-effective, online employee scheduling and workforce management software system. The core of their business is within the Public Safety Sector.

The Aladtec system has many key benefits - including allowing members to submit work availability, request time off and make shift trades online. It’s available 24/7 from any computer or mobile device via the Internet. The system has evolved from a crew scheduling system to an all-in-one robust workforce management tool. It features certification tracking, customizable forms, a document library, member discussion area, events calendar, custom reports and an optional Time Clock kiosk.

This online system improves department efficiency, saves time, saves money and reduces human error. These factors are vital for Public Safety Agencies. Aladtec is available for an affordable annual fee based on the number of members using the system. Therefore, it is reasonably priced for organizations of all sizes.

Today over 1,400 organizations subscribe to Aladtec’s online employee scheduling and workforce management software with over 88,000 people using the system throughout North America.

“We are very fortunate and honored to be a vendor for the first responder and security communities,” states David Feyereisen, CEO, Aladtec Inc., Hudson, WI. “Our products automate the mundane and error prone aspects of crew scheduling and workforce management, allowing our customers to focus on their priority - the communities they serve.”

While at PSE Aladtec staff hopes to connect with many of their customers. They will also offer guided demos of their Aladtec system along with signing agencies up for a free trial offer on the spot.

Supporting Quotes from Aladtec Customers:

“We have been using Aladtec for three years now, and I truly try to forget how labor intensive the “old” spreadsheet scheduling method was. We save at least 6 hours per week on average now. Also, the Aladtec system makes it very easy for our employees to keep their schedules up to date - and time off requests and overtime requests are effectively accurate and easy to manage.”-Steven Schoenbauer, PSAP Supervisor, Carver County Sheriff’s Office - MN

“Aladtec has drastically reduced my time dealing with scheduling. I save about 80% in time after switching to Aladtec. I used to spend about a weeks time on a months schedule and and now I can complete a months schedule in 2 days. We have loved using the Aladtec system. It has simplified our process drastically and freed up my time to manage other important aspects of the business.”- Brennan Conner, Operations Manager, All Pro Security, Pleasant Grove, UT

“I contacted several companies and Aladtec was extremely affordable and more engaging for our needs. The system has virtually eliminated all mistakes in scheduling and the double booking of personnel and it has reduced our scheduling demands by at least 30% on average. Our business is not a revenue generating operation so therefore the savings is task driven. Command Officers can accomplish other tasks as opposed to talking about and working on the schedule. I am very pleased with this product and it absolutely beats the competition.”-Chief Donald C. Cudmore, Georgetown MA Police Department

“Previously, we simply used an Excel spreadsheet. It was very time consuming, and we had no paging or immediate contacting capabilities. Aladtec’s paging feature is a huge plus. We also like the repeat rotation feature for advanced scheduling. Our officers know what the coverage is and what is needed months and months in advance, so they can determine if and when they need to request time off. We really like the fact that we can access the schedule remotely since Aladtec’s an online system. And the crew can see who has what for shifts, or detail assignments, and requests swaps from home or anywhere.”- Captain Rob Browne, Goffstown NH Police Department

About Aladtec:

They proudly provide online employee scheduling and workforce management software to over 1,400 organizations, primarily within the Public Safety Sector. These customers count on Aladtec every day to help them save time and improve efficiency. For information about their affordable industry specific options, or to try a free trial, please visit www.aladtec.com.