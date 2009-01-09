Baker Ballistics to Exhibit at SHOT Show, Orlando FL

At the upcoming SHOT Show, the nation’s largest law enforcement trade show next week in Florida, Baker Ballistics will be at booth # 9825. Representatives of US Armor Corporation and Baker Ballistics, LLC will be demonstrating the latest addition to the Baker Batshield® product line - the new PatrolBat™ (pdf) Aramid Reinforced Composite (ARC™) ballistic shield.

Specifically designed to protect the patrol officer, the U.S Patented PatrolBat™ travels where it’s easiest to use – on the front seat alongside the officer. Instantly available when needed, this folded high-quality hard armor composite shield quickly deploys while exiting the vehicle, and places high capability level IIIA armor between the patrol officer and the threat.