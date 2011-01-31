Diamondback Tactical Acquires Assets of First Choice Armor & Equipment

PHOENIX, AZ — D-Back Acquisition Co., parent company of Diamondback Tactical, announced today that it has acquired the assets of First Choice Armor & Equipment, Inc. This transaction unites the quality and exceptional delivery capabilities of Diamondback with the technology and broad product portfolio of First Choice, creating a market-leader in personal and tactical protection products for the domestic and international law enforcement and military markets.

“The addition of First Choice brands and capabilities sets the stage for Diamondback’s growth strategy,” said Lt. Gen. Greg Newbold, USMC (Ret) of Torch Hill Investment Partners, an investor of Diamondback. “The existing technology and manufacturing know-how acquired from First Choice provides Diamondback with state-of-the-art soft and hard ballistic armor technology development and manufacturing capability allowing Diamondback to offer its strong customer base with new and expanded product lines.”

Diamondback is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Walsh, former President of First Choice, as Chief Executive Officer of Diamondback Tactical, overseeing all company operations. In addition, Paul Larkin assumes the role of Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing, Brad Ditchfield continues as Executive Vice President Operations and Dale Taylor as Executive Vice President Product Development.

“The First Choice team is delighted to join forces with Diamondback,” said Dan Walsh. ”Diamondback’s reputation for high-quality tactical gear and its vision and commitment to the domestic and international personal protection markets, creates a potent combination for future company growth.”

With the acquisition of First Choice’s assets, Diamondback now manufactures a complete range of personal protection products from concealable and tactical body armor, to hard armor plates, ballistic/riot shields and vehicle armor. Diamondback is an ISO 9001:2008 and ANAB accredited certified company that has pioneered the development of innovative NIJ 0101.06 certified concealable and tactical armor and is a global leader in ballistic technology and design.

About Diamondback Tactical

Diamondback Tactical, a leading worldwide manufacturer of body armor and tactical gear for the military and law enforcement markets, is a privately held company with manufacturing facilities in Phoenix, Ariz. and Spindale, N.C. Diamondback chooses to keep manufacturing operations in the USA because it’s the right thing to do. When buying Armor or Tactical Nylon products, look for the “Made in the USA” label and support our nation’s greatest resource, the American Worker. For additional information visit www.diamondbacktactical.com.