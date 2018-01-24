DMS and Point Blank Enterprises recognize law enforcement survivors and families of those saved by Alpha Elite ballistics vests

Since 2014 Introduction, More Than 250,000 U.S. Police Officers Protected with Point Blank Enterprises Vests Based on Dyneema® Force Multiplier Technology

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. and STANLEY, N.C., — At SHOT Show 2018 in Las Vegas, DSM and Point Blank Enterprises will celebrate the success of Point Blank’s Alpha Elite™ ballistics vests – the fastest-adopted soft body armor products in the past decade, with more than one-quarter of 1 million officers protected with Alpha Elite™ since the vests’ 2014 launch – by recognizing seven law enforcement officers saved during 2017 line-of-duty shootings when their Alpha Elite™ vests stopped the threats faced.

During the ceremony, scheduled for Tues., Jan. 23 at 3 p.m. at the Point Blank booth (#11366), the seven remarkable officers will speak briefly about their experiences. Several officers shall be joined by their spouse and/or family members who share in their celebration of the lifesaving event made possible by Alpha Elite body armor.

In the United States, the Point Blank Alpha Elite™ protective vest made with Dyneema® Force Multiplier Technology is the material of choice for protective solutions by numerous law enforcement departments nationwide including: the New York City Police Department (NYPD), San Antonio Police, Miami-Dade Police, Los Angeles Police, Orlando Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and numerous key federal law enforcement agencies. Born from DSM science, initially Point Blank developed a ballistic solution to meet the requirements of the elite forces of the U.S. Special Operations Command which resulted in today’s Alpha Elite. Since the introduction of Dyneema® Force Multiplier Technology, Point Blank body armor has been credited with saving 78 Officers during line-of-duty shootings.

“Alpha Elite™ is the result of a collaborative effort, with DSM developing a revolutionary material in Dyneema® Force Multiplier Technology and Point Blank introducing a game changing ballistic solution to law enforcement and the military. Combining that leap forward in material with our experience with and knowledge of the law enforcement community created a once-in-a-generation product the market has quickly embraced,” says Daniel Gaston, CEO, Point Blank Enterprises. “Today more than 250,000 U.S. officers are protected with these systems, and we aim to serve even more officers and agencies with the ultimate in lightweight protection in the years to come.”

Since the material’s launch in 2013, Dyneema® Force Multiplier Technology has been adopted rapidly in armor applications due to its unmatched light weight and high ballistic performance. This technology platform enables protective solutions such as vests, shields, insert plates, and helmets that offer the ultimate in comfort, performance, and reduced weight; these advantages enhance the abilities of law enforcement and armed services personnel to perform demanding job requirements.

“Dyneema® Force Multiplier Technology has ushered in an era of Next Generation Armor Technology, with what Point Blank has achieved for the industry with Alpha Elite™ among the clearest examples of what is possible,” says Marcio Manique, Global Business Director, Life Protection, DSM Dyneema. “The platform is the result of years of DSM research and development to bring forth materials innovation specifically suited for enhanced armor designs. This focus on materials science innovation continues, and we look forward to bringing newer, lighter, better performing materials to the market and collaborating with leading armor manufacturers such as Point Blank to deliver new systems that better protect those who protect all of our families and communities.”

