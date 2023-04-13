MONARC Holdings announces new sales distribution partnership for DARKMATTER energy dispersal pads in Latin America

DARKMATTER expands its global distribution network of high-quality blunt force and ballistic trauma protection for law enforcement and military personnel

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — MONARC Holdings, a global company that develops solutions to protect people, places, and things, has contracted CONTROL LOGISTICO CONSULTING GROUP to lead sales distribution efforts for DARKMATTER Energy Dispersal Pads in Latin America.

DARKMATTER is committed to providing the highest level of trauma protection to law enforcement and military personnel around the world, and this new partnership is a significant step towards achieving that goal.

“We are thrilled to partner with CONTROL LOGISTICO to bring our products to customers in Latin America,” said Joe Cufari, CEO of MONARC Holdings, parent company of DARKMATTER. “Our energy dispersal pads are designed to provide superior protection against blunt force and ballistic trauma, and we are confident that our new partnership will help us reach more customers and make a positive impact on the safety of law enforcement and military personnel in the region.”

The new partnership will expand DARKMATTER’s reach in the Latin American market and enable customers in Latin America to easily access DARKMATTER pads through local channels, reducing shipping times and costs.

“We look forward to applying our expertise and vast network of sales agents, channel partners and commercial distributors to support DARKMATTER with this vital modernization program for the Latin American military and security forces,” said Jose Miguel “Mike” Pizarro, CEO of CONTROL LOGISTICO. “The immediate activation of a robust network of in-country commercial distributors will allow local agents to quickly conduct face-to-face field presentations directly to end users.”

About MONARC Holdings, Inc. & DARKMATTER Sciences, LLC.

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, MONARC Holdings drives the growth of innovative ideas and technologies that protect people, places, and things. A wholly owned subsidiary of MONARC, DARKMATTER Sciences designs and develops advanced material science solutions to optimize protection, performance, and comfort. For more information about MONARC Holdings and DARKMATTER, please visit www.monarcgroup.net and www.darkmattersciences.com.

About CONTROL LOGISTICO CONSULTING GROUP

CONTROL LOGISTICO is a niche-oriented defense consulting firm dedicated to providing smart and fast market entry intelligence to companies around the world who are interested in penetrating the Latin American military markets. They provide highly specialized business development services in military aviation, land warfare equipment, law enforcement and marine systems as well as mission-critical information systems and technology. They offer clients privileged access to a robust and well-connected network of local sales agents, commercial distributors, channel partners, and systems integrators in more than 23+ Latin American countries (Central, South America and the Caribbean regions). For more information about CONTROL LOGISTICO, please visit http://www.control-logistico.com/.

