Safariland Adds New NIJ-06 Ballistic Vest to Second Chance Summit Series

Legacy of comfortable armor vests continues in Second Chance Summit Series.

Jacksonville, Florida – Safariland, a BAE Systems line of business, announced today that it has released another armor model that satisfies the requirements of the National Institute of Justice’s (NIJ) new Voluntary Body Armor Compliance Testing Program under NIJ Standard-0101.06 (NIJ-06).

Second Chance has always been committed to ballistic designs that offer optimum comfort and value. The MN01 Type IIIA is a thin, flexible design that features a hybrid of all DuPont™ Kevlar® ballistic materials. The combination of these materials, including DuPont™ Kevlar® XP™, provides enhanced ballistic performance against special threats like the 5.7 FN hollow point, and reinforces the brand partnership between Second Chance and DuPont®, the maker of Kevlar®. The MN01 Type IIIA also features advanced perimeter and X-stitching to reinforce the armor panels, while reducing blunt trauma. The MN01 Type IIIA adds to the existing family of Type IIA and II for superior value, performance and reliability.

The NIJ introduced the Ballistic Resistance of Body Armor NIJ Standard-0101.06 to establish minimum performance requirements and test methods for the ballistic resistance of personal body armor. The standard provides improved performance of body armor so that officers receive adequate protection against those threats likely faced over the next decade. According to the new NIJ-06 standard, body armor must now be able to defend against increased velocities of ammunition calibers to better reflect current street threats and law enforcement duty weapons. These new performance requirements are critical components to improving the life-protecting equipment being used by law enforcement today.

All Safariland concealable armor models are certified using NIJ approved size templates C1 and C5, which offer law enforcement the widest range of production sizes available. In addition to these models, Safariland offers an array of concealable and tactical products, which are available and posted to the NIJ Compliant Products List (CPL) at http://www.justnet.org/pages/BallisticCPL.aspx

Safariland’s body armor models combine the heritage and expertise of American Body Armor, Second Chance®, SAVVY® and PROTECH® Tactical. In doing so, Safariland offers the most comprehensive line of body armor available in the industry. Safariland’s NIJ-06 body armor provides law enforcement officers with enhanced performance, durability, comfort and value, which deliver on the company’s motto: Together, We Save Lives™.

About Safariland

Safariland, LLC is a premier provider of law enforcement and security products and services, delivering a full-range of customer-specific solutions. Offering many of the world’s most recognizable branded products in the public safety market, Safariland is committed to saving lives. For more information about Safariland and its body armor products, as well as information on the new NIJ-06 standard, please visit www.safariland.com.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems is a global defense, security and aerospace company with approximately 107,000 employees worldwide. The Company delivers a full range of products and services for air, land and naval forces, as well as advanced electronics, security, information technology solutions and customer support services. In 2009 BAE Systems reported sales of £22.4 billion (US$ 36.2 billion).