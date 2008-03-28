Original S.W.A.T.® Footwear Inks Deal with Operator’s Edge® for International S.W.A.T. Competition

http://www.originalswat.com/

Modesto, CA—The Original S.W.A.T. Footwear Company is proud to announce its alliance with Operator’s Edge to produce what may be the biggest, and certainly the best international S.W.A.T. competition – the 2008 Tactical World Cup. The World Cup is scheduled for October 2008 at Camp Bullis in San Antonio, TX.

The staff of the Spring, Texas-based Operator’s Edge brings a wealth of law enforcement and military experience to the planning and execution of the Tactical World Cup. Staff members include Lance Bertolino, a Texas police officer and firearms instructor; Robert Potter, a former police officer and Army Ranger; and Command Sgt. Major (Retired) Mark Christianson, who brings over 20 years of Army special operations experience to the team.

“As a past title sponsor of the Original S.W.A.T. World Challenge, we have been very involved with events such as this,” stated Terry Mackness, CEO & President of Original S.W.A.T., “We’ve developed our boots based on intense testing and subsequent feedback from some of the most respected members of the law enforcement community. We welcome the opportunity to back our most loyal customers by supporting this top notch competition and valuable training resource. Operator’s Edge is the right partner to make it happen.”

Lance Bertolino, Match Director of the Tactical World Cup, expressed his enthusiasm over Original S.W.A.T.’s involvement: “We are proud to have Original S.W.A.T. Footwear as the title sponsor for the 2008 Tactical World Cup. They are a well-respected company with a long history of offering high-value, high-quality products to the law enforcement community, and their support of tactical units and front-line police officers nationwide is second to none. We look forward to working with them to make the Tactical World Cup the premier tactical competition in the world.”

The new competition is scheduled for October 2008 at Camp Bullis, in San Antonio, TX. Some of the most elite special operations teams from around the world will be participating. The competition has been designed to closely mirror real-life crisis situations, making it an excellent and realistic training ground. The invitation-only event will receive extensive print and television coverage. For more information, please visit www.tacticalcup.com.

Original S.W.A.T was founded in 1999 with the goal of “building a better boot.” It has now grown to be one of the top providers of tactical footwear for law enforcement, military personnel, security, and public safety workers. Original S.W.A.T. stands for the most comfortable boot on the market, while retaining superior tactical performance. For further information, visit www.originalswat.com or call (209) 545-2500.