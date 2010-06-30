Original S.W.A.T Introduces the WinX2 C.S.T.

Original S.W.A.T bringsi you the new WinX2 C.S.T. (Composite Safety Toe)



Modesto, CA — Original S.W.A.T. has added a new safety toe boot to its WinX2 boot collection. The WinX2 C.S.T. (composite safety toe) is completely metal-detector friendly and features a convenient YKK® side zipper for easy on/off. The composite safety toe is ASTM F 2413-05 rated and meets the 200 Jules Impact test standards. The outsole is designed for slip- and oil-resistance and meets the ASTM F 489-96 test standards. At a suggested retail price of $85, this boot offers a ton of great features at an incredible value. In stores this summer, the WinX2 C.S.T. is available in black, sizes 5 – 11.5, 12-15 and wide sizes 8 – 11.5, 12-15. For more information, visit www.originalswat.com.

