TEA Headset’s New HI-THREAT (HTH) - TIER 1

Brewster, N.Y. - TEA Headset’s HTH or Hi-Threat Headset is specifically designed to meet the demands and intensity of Tier 1 operators and special operations teams. For over a decade the HTH continues to be one of our most popular dual ear boom headsets.

The HTH features Combat Noise Suppression technology that protects the operator’s hearing against damaging noises their exposed to during combat. In addition to providing certified hearing protection the HTH has adjustable and amplifiable electronic hearing that allows operators to maintain 360° battlefield awareness.

Our Tier 1 version of the HTH also includes a ballistic and submersible Noise Canceling boom microphone that can provide compatibility on multiple communication platforms such as 2-way radios, vehicle/aircraft/watercraft ICS systems. Depending on your requirement we offer a variety of microphone options to choose from.

The new version of the Hi-Threat Headset provides users the broadest compatibility with new and legacy helmets on the market. The new slim headband design allows for standalone use, wear underneath helmets and can easily be removed and replaced with an adapter for mounting to rail on helmets.

Features:

- Enhanced 360° electronic hearing

- Headband version fits under new or legacy helmets

- Can be adpated to mount directly to the helmet

- Provides certified hearing protection

- Multiple boom mic options

- Available in multiple colors, including Multicam

- Single or dual cable downleads

- Submersible versions available

Details:

The Hi-Threat Tier 1 Dual Ear Boom Headset is available in Black, OD Green and Multicam. Submersible dual downlead versions (for ICS use) options also available. The HTH headband features a removable nylon cover that integrates the cable with the headband frame. This cover has an inner cushion for added comfort against the head, which is a breathable material to reduce hot spots. This cover allows you to easily convert back to using the headband after using our rail mounts. The headband cover is manufactured within the US and is Berry compliant.

The HTH has full compatibility with bump and ballistic versions of the Ops-Core FAST™ helmet. The HTH easily fits underneath this helmet by making a simple adjustment to the inner two crown pads (just space them out to accommodate the width of the headband). We also offer a rail adapter kit that allows for mounting directly to the helmet. The rail adapters can be adjusted for a more exact fit and also for stowing of the headset behind the head.

The HTH also has full compatibility with Team Wendy’s EXFIL™ helmet (including the new LTP version). The HTH easily fits underneath this helmet without making any adjustments to the inner mounting system. We also offer a rail adapter kit that allows for mounting directly to Team Wendy helmets. The rail adapters can be adjusted for a more exact fit and also for stowing of the headset behind the head.