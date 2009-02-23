American Technologies Network, Corp. (ATN) Introduces the PS22-3 Day/Night Tactical Kit

With Trijicon® 4x32 ACOG 1 QRM



South San Francisco, CA – The ATN PS22-3 Day/Night Tactical Kit with Trijicon 4x32 ACOG 1 QRM is the ultimate sportsman’s dream by combining the ATN PS22-3 front sight with one of the best names in the daytime optical area – Trijicon. The PS22-3 uses ATN’s standard 3rd generation image intensifier tubes (IIT). They have a micro channel plate, GAAs photocathode, and a completely self-contained integral high-voltage power supply. These 3rd generation tubes provide a combined increase in resolution, signal to noise and photosensitivity over tubes with a multi-alkali photocathode. Generation 3 is the standard for the USA military. Highlights of the 3rd generation specifications are the typical SNR of 22 and resolution of 64 lp/mm.

The PS22-3 is packaged with a Trijicon 4x32 ACOG 1 QRM riflescope. Trijicon 4x32 ACOG scope TA01NSN with Amber Center Illumination for M4A1 fits the AR15/M16 flat-top rifles and includes the TA51 mount. Modifications to this Trijicon Special Forces TA01 NSN model include an integral rear ghost ring aperture and a tritium glow-in the-dark front sight (yellow center illumination) for close-quarter-combat/back-up sighting, and includes a flat top adapter, back-up iron sights and dust cover.

ATN PS22-3 Day/Night Tactical Kit with Trijcon 4x32 ACOG 1 QRM includes:

•ATN PS22-3

•Trijicon 4x32 ACOG 1 QRM riflescope

•Picatinny weapon mount

•IR-450 Infra-Red Illuminator

•Mil-Std hard case

•Soft Carry Case

•Quick Release Mount optional

•MSRP - $5,494.00