American Technologies Network, Corp. (ATN) Launches the Night Spirit-2 – Night Vision Monocular

South San Francisco, CA – American Technologies Network, Corp. proudly announces the Night Spirit-2, a rugged and light weight night vision monocular that is an amazing combination of versatility, performance and price. The Night Spirit-2 is a hand-held monocular that uses multi-coated optics specially coated to gather light to provide bright and clear images coupled with state-of-the art quality image Gen. 2 intensifier tubes. A built in illuminator allows you to see clearly, even in total darkness. The multi-coated all glass optics is specially coated to absorb light making the Night Spirit-2 an excellent pocket scope. The Night Spirit-2 runs on a 1.5 volt AA size battery for up to 60 hours without IR, and is water and fog resistant, perfect for outdoor enthusiasts as well as security and law enforcement. The Night Spirit-2 has a MSRP of $1,099.00.

ATN Night Spirit-2 Specifications:

Total Darkness Tech—Standard

Magnification—3X

Lens System—F1:1.2, 50mm

FOV-13

Diopter Adjustment— + 5

Range of Focus—3 m to Infinity

Controls—Direct

Power Supply—one 1.5 volt AA size or One 3 volt lithium (CR123A)

Battery Life(CR123A)—60 hours w/o IR

Operating Temperature, C—-40° C to +50° C

Storage Temperature, C—-50° C to +70° C

Environmental—Water resistant

Dimensions—210 x 75 x 60 mm 8.2” x 2.9” x 2.3”

Weight—0.65 kg/1.4 lbs.

Camera Adapter—Yes