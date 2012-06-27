ATN Releases PS7 Night Vision Goggle

The most affordable, highly-configurable and multi-purpose night vision goggle on the market for law enforcement, private security or outdoor enthusiasts

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – American Technologies Network, makers of military, law enforcement, security and outdoor night vision and thermal applications, announce the ATN PS7 night vision goggle.

The ATN PS7 is a lightweight, high-performance night vision goggle that contain top-of-the-line components that produce optical images in great clarity and detail even in unfavorable conditions. It can be used as a hand-held goggle, or head-mounted with the hands-free, flip-up head mount assembly that comes standard with the goggle, or also used as a helmet-mounted model with an optional MICH or PAGST helmet mount kit. The multi-coated, all glass optics also feature a Sacrificial Window that shields the optics form sand or debris that may scratch the lens.

The ATN PS7 is available in several high-resolution image intensifier tube configurations. Combine all of the above with a built-in Infrared dual-focus and wide-angle Illuminator that lets you see in total darkness.

ATN PS7 FEATURES

• Available in 4 different Image Intensifier tube configurations

• Hands-free usage

• Comfortable, easy-to-adjust headgear

• Flip-up headgear

• Easy to use digital controls

• Multi-coated all-glass optics

• Water and fog resistant

• 3x, 5x and 8x lenses available (optional)

• Limited Two-Year Warranty

• Total Darkness IR System

• Proshield Lens Coating

• Infrared Illuminator

• Uses one (1) 3V Lithium CR123A or one (1) 1.5 AA battery

About American Technologies Network

ATN is a leading manufacturer of precision optics including night vision, daytime scopes, thermal imaging and binoculars. Located in South San Francisco, California, ATN develops, designs and manufactures their innovative products with a commitment to producing unparalleled optics through state-of-the art manufacturing and R&D and serviced with excellent customer service. www.atncorp.com