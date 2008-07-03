FLIR Systems Announces $6.7 Million Order From the Colombian Ministry of Defense

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) announced today it has received a $6.7 million order from the Colombian Ministry of Defense for its Star SAFIRE® HD(TM) stabilized, multi-sensor surveillance systems. The units delivered under this order will be installed on fixed-wing surveillance platforms for use in counter-narcotic and counter-terror missions within the Republic of Colombia.

Since 2001, FLIR has delivered more than 70 airborne sensor systems to the Colombian Ministry of Defense while developing and maintaining an active and fully equipped service and completion center in Bogotá. The recently expanded capabilities of this center provide support for all regional users of FLIR’s thermal imaging equipment.

Work will be performed at FLIR’s facility in Portland, Oregon. Deliveries are expected to be completed within the next twelve months.

“This contract, demonstrating the strong international appeal of our systems, leverages our investment in best-in-class technology and a global support infrastructure,” said Earl R. Lewis, President and CEO of FLIR Systems, Inc. “We are pleased the Colombian Ministry of Defense has chosen FLIR products for this critical mission.”

About FLIR Systems

