FLIR Systems Introduces Line of Network-Ready Thermal Security Cameras

PORTLAND, OR - FLIR Commercial Vision Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) announced today the addition of a new suite of fixed, pan/tilt, and dome cameras to their popular line of industry-leading thermal security products.

The new F-Series, PT-Series, and D-Series of thermal security cameras are all fully network enabled and offer a variety of configuration options, including flexible daylight/lowlight cameras for new levels of multi-sensor performance and high-resolution 640 × 480 thermal imagers that provide four times the image clarity and longer threat detection range performance than standard resolution cameras.

FLIR’s new F-, PT-, and D-Series thermal security cameras deliver true 24/7 video security coverage over IP networks, and include a built-in web interface that enables comprehensive system setup and configuration capability. All F-, PT-, and D-Series thermal security cameras utilize FLIR’s low-cost, high-performance Tau™ camera core.

“The development and release of these excellent new security cameras underscores our ongoing strategy to drive down the cost of infrared technology and introduce new, low-cost products in large, price-elastic markets,” stated Earl Lewis, President and CEO of FLIR Systems.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc. is a world leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of thermal imaging and stabilized camera systems for a wide variety of thermography and imaging applications including condition monitoring, research and development, manufacturing process control, airborne observation and broadcast, search and rescue, drug interdiction, surveillance and reconnaissance, navigation safety, border and maritime patrol, environmental monitoring and ground-based security. Visit the Company’s web site at www.FLIR.com.