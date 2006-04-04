Morovision Introduces The Thermal-Eye X200xp Thermal Imager

The next generation of the world’s smallest thermal imaging camera, the Thermal-Eye X200xp incorporates the industry’s leading imaging technology and offers unmatched value at an affordable price.

The Thermal-Eye X200xp has advanced significantly beyond its X100 predecessor, which has performed with accolades in both Afghanistan and Iraq. This new unit offers 50% greater stand-off-range than the previous generation’s unit and can detect human activity at up to 450 meters (1,500 feet), about the length of four football fields! The X200xp also has improved image processing for best-in-class image quality. The unit’s sophisticated image processing provides greater scene detail and improved clarity and sharpness. The technology also offers improved vision in challenging field conditions like dust, smoke and complete darkness, all while preventing a blooming effect from nearby lights common in image intensification cameras. The 30-hertz, 30-µm detector ensures not only a fast turn-on time, but also real-time video imaging.