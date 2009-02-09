New from ATN - White Phosphor Technology© (WPT©)

Green is so last year!

South San Francisco, CA - In American Technologies Network’s continuing effort to supply our clients with cutting edge Night Vision solutions we are proud to introduce a new line of select units based on ATN White Phosphor Technology© (WPT©).

Studies show that nighttime scenes appear remarkably more natural in black and white versus the usual green. B&W provides clearer information about contrast, shapes and shadows. ATNs White Phosphor Technology© provides users with this natural B&W night vision image.

Operators that tested units that use ATN WPT© reported a significantly better degree of detail, overall contrast, full moon similarity and range of shades. WPT© provides more discriminating shades of intensity between white and black than between green and black resulting in better contrast and depth perception then when compared to green phosphor NVG’s

The majority of the WPT© performance characteristics are on par or better then the latest Gallium Arsenide based image intensifier tubes. WPT© specifications include typical resolution of 68lp/mm (with some over 74lp/mm) and Signal-to-Noise figures as high as 25.

7 out of 10 users name WPT© as a “Night Vision Preference” when compared with common green night vision, especially in an urban environment. “No lab testing needed on WPT© – the depth perception is phenomenal and noticeably better than what I used in the past.” – SOF Operator K.

WPT© is available now in limited quantities in a wide variety of systems such as ATN PVS14/6015 tactical monocular, ATN NVM-14-WPT multifunctional pocket-scope/goggle, ATN Mars4-WPT and ATN Mars6-WPT medium to long range weapon sights and on the FIITS14-WPT where WPT© is optically fused with thermal imaging.

Designed for Special Ops WPT© is not a toy. If your life depends on your gear and you want to improve your operational effectiveness you should check it out.

ATN WPT© represents a new standard for night vision.



Specifications:

• Photo Cathode type: Multi-Alkali

• Black & White image output

• Resolution: 60-74lp/mm - 68 Typical

• Signal-to-Noise Ratio: 18-26 - 22 Typical

• 10,000-hour tube life

For more information visit www.atncorp.com.